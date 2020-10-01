Rotherham looking strong for derby clash with Huddersfield
Rotherham have a full-strength squad available for the Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield.
Joe Mattock is fit again after a thigh injury ruled him out of last week’s draw at Birmingham.
Clark Robertson is also back to full health after a similar problem kept him out of two games, while Trevor Clarke is fully fit after a calf problem.
Boss Paul Warne, who is hoping to add a midfielder to his squad, has a selection headache with five strikers to choose from.
Huddersfield are sweating on Jonathan Hogg and Christopher Schindler.
Hogg came off against Nottingham Forest last week with a knock while Schindler has a hamstring injury.
Lewis O’Brien has a quad injury and Danny Ward will miss a return to his former club with a hamstring complaint.
Naby Sarr is available having rejoined training after a spell quarantining.