Rotherham looking strong for derby clash with Huddersfield

By NewsChain Sport
19:33pm, Thu 01 Oct 2020
Rotherham have a full-strength squad available for the Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield.

Joe Mattock is fit again after a thigh injury ruled him out of last week’s draw at Birmingham.

Clark Robertson is also back to full health after a similar problem kept him out of two games, while Trevor Clarke is fully fit after a calf problem.

Boss Paul Warne, who is hoping to add a midfielder to his squad, has a selection headache with five strikers to choose from.

Huddersfield are sweating on Jonathan Hogg and Christopher Schindler.

Hogg came off against Nottingham Forest last week with a knock while Schindler has a hamstring injury.

Lewis O’Brien has a quad injury and Danny Ward will miss a return to his former club with a hamstring complaint.

Naby Sarr is available having rejoined training after a spell quarantining.

