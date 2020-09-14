Ross Embleton may rotate squad for Plymouth Carabao Cup clash
Leyton Orient host Plymouth in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night knowing a mouth-watering tie at home to Tottenham awaits the winner.
The O’s began their Sky Bet League Two campaign with a 1-0 win over Oldham, meaning Ross Embleton’s side have been victorious in their three opening games of the season.
Given the quick turnaround, Embleton may give a chance to some of his fringe players to impress at the Breyer Group Stadium.
The likes of Joe Widdowson, Jordan Maguire-Drew and Ruel Sotiriou started in the recent EFL Trophy win over Brighton Under-21s and may be drafted in again this time out.
Meanwhile, Plymouth will be without striker Luke Jephcott after he was forced off in the 1-0 Sky Bet League One win over Blackpool with a thigh injury.
He is likely to be replaced in Ryan Lowe’s squad by Ryan Hardie, who is on loan at the Pilgrims from Blackpool so was ineligible to play on Saturday.
Conor Grant is available despite also coming off injured at the weekend with a minor hamstring niggle.
Luke McCormick (shoulder) and Gary Sawyer (ankle) are still missing for the visitors.