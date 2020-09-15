Ross Embleton looking forward to renewing acquaintances with Tottenham

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton could not hide his delight at the prospect of a home tie with Tottenham after watching his side beat Plymouth 3-2 in the Carabao Cup.

The O’s recovered after Panutche Camara and Kelland Watts gave the Pilgrims a two-goal half-time lead but goals by Louis Dennis and Jobi McAnuff brought the Londoners level before substitute Danny Johnson sealed the win deep into added time.

“It means a lot to me,” said the O’s boss. “I worked for Tottenham in their academy and it’s an incredible thing for me personally to go up against a manager with their credentials and pedigree.

“I am extremely proud of the players and the performance they put in. At half time we felt there was one area we needed to stop. It’s really difficult to get the message across when it’s so fast and frantic and they could have made it three-nil before half time but I believed if we could be in the game by 60-70 minutes, then we could get something from the game.

“Louis Dennis was fantastic after returning from injury and he is getting stronger, scored a great goal and overall performance was excellent.

“We stuck to the game plan and when Jobi McAnuff made that run and finish for the equaliser we had real belief.

“I looked at Josh Coulson before the game and into his eyes and he looked terrible but he said he’d go out there and see how far he could into the game.

“I looked at him again at half-tine and I was concerned for him so we had to substitute him and there were a few like that but we battled through and I’m extremely proud.

“Tonight we have beaten a really good League One side.”

Pilgrims manager Ryan Lowe was complimentary towards the home side.

“Credit where credit is due, Orient deserved to win because they scored three good goals,” he acknowledged.

“We needed blockers on the line and they certainly had that. As I say, credit to Leyton Orient who are a good side, playing for a good young management team.

“In the first half, we should have been four or five nil up but second half they scored three goals. I expect us to be the best team and I expect us to dominate possession but I don’t expect us to concede three goals like we did tonight.

“Second half, we have been given a reality check and you can’t take anyone lightly. It would have been nice for our fans because you don’t get Tottenham Hotspur come to Home Park every week. So, it’s a missed opportunity.

“It wasn’t acceptable second half but I never get too low and we are back on the training pitch on Thursday and I am hoping to see something and I will make sure we put it right.”