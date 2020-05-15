Rory McIlroy has taken a huge swing at Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus crisis and says he wouldn't play golf with him again.

He said Trump was trying to ‘politicise’ the pandemic and not acting as a leader should.

Speaking on the McKeller Golf podcast, he said: "We're in the midst of something that's pretty serious right now.

"He's [Trump] trying to politicise it and make it a campaign rally, saying that [the US] administers the most tests in the world like it's a contest.

"It's just not the way a leader should act and there is a bit of diplomacy that you need to show, and I just don't think he's shown that, especially in these times."

The Northern Ireland sports star came under fire when he played golf with the President three years ago, but says he wouldn't do it again.

"I don't know if he'd want to play with me again after what I just said.

"I know it's very self-serving of me to say 'no' and, if I don't, then it means then I'm not putting myself in position to be put under scrutiny and that I'm avoiding that. But I probably wouldn't, no.

"The day that I did spend with him and others was very enjoyable. He is very charismatic and was nice to everyone. He obviously has something, or he wouldn't be in the White House.

"That doesn't mean I agree with everything - or, in fact, anything - that he says."