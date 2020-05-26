Four-time Ryder Cup winner Rory McIlroy feels this year’s tournament should be postponed to 2021.

The 43rd edition of the competition is currently scheduled to take place at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin on September 25-27.

McIlroy was a part of the 2018 Team Europe side that won back the Ryder Cup in France - (Copyright PA )

But McIlroy is now the latest player to come out and push for the event being pushed back until live crowds are able to attend.

Speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland, he said: "My personal hunch is that I don't see how it is going to happen, so I do not think that it will happen.

"I think the majority of players would like to see it pushed back until 2021 so that they can play in front of crowds and have the atmosphere that makes the Ryder Cup so special.

"The players are the ones that make the Ryder Cup. If they are not on board with it and don't want to play then there is no Ryder Cup.

"I see it being pushed back until 2021 and, honestly, I think that will be the right call."

Europe have won four of the last five editions of the Ryder Cup stretching back to McIlroy’s debut in 2010.

However, the only two victories the US team have collected since 1999 have come on home soil - in Kentucky in 2008 and Minnesota in 2016.

McIlroy is looking to build on his 2019 success which saw him crowned the FedEx Cup winner.