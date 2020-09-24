Ronan Curtis available as Portsmouth host Wigan

Ronan Curtis will be available for Portsmouth as they prepare to face Wigan
By NewsChain Sport
17:00pm, Thu 24 Sep 2020
Portsmouth will have Ronan Curtis available again for their Sky Bet League One match against Wigan.

Curtis was substituted during Pompey’s goalless draw at Rochdale and received treatment, but took part in training on Thursday and will be available for manager Kenny Jackett.

Alex Bass will be absent however, as the goalkeeper continues to recover from an ankle injury he sustained against Stevenage in the season opener.

Otherwise, Jackett has a fully fit squad to choose from, and could hand a debut to Danish defender Rasmus Nicolaisen after he joined on a season-long loan deal.

Wigan could welcome Gavin Massey back into the squad for the trip to the south coast.

The 27-year-old has not featured since the 8-0 win over Hull in July but has been training without issues and is contention to feature.

However, former Pompey midfielder Gary Roberts has been ruled out of action until November with a hamstring problem.

Roberts hurt his hamstring in the final moments of his side’s 3-2 defeat to Gillingham and will be out for around six weeks.

