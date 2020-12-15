Ronaldo, Messi, the oche and coffee – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
18:04pm, Tue 15 Dec 2020
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 15.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi received yet more accolades.

Premier League left-backs Alex Telles and Aaron Cresswell celebrated their birthday, as did midfielder Jesse Lingard.

Cricket

Cricket’s latest innovation was put to use in the Big Bash League.

Formula One

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso stepped inside the Renault car ahead of his F1 return at the ‘young drivers’ test’ in Abu Dhabi.

Golf

Eddie Pepperell is a man of simple tastes.

Darts

Eyes down!

Today is the day.

And former Southampton manager Nigel Adkins could not be more excited.

But 2018 world champion Rob Cross was gutted that fans have ben prevented from attending.

Boxing

Tyson Fury has a new shirt.

Tyson Fury had a message for Anthony Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn

