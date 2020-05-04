Netherlands national team manager Ronald Koeman is currently in hospital in Amsterdam after suffering with ‘chest complaints’.

The 57-year-old is extremely highly regarded in football as he was a sensational defender/midfielder during his playing career.

The Dutch star spent six years at Barcelona between 1989 and 1995, scoring 67 times in 192 games for the Catalan giants despite being a defensively-based player.

A major reason for that was his lethal ability with a dead ball, namely free-kicks.

Check out some of Koeman's greatest set-piece strikes for Barcelona as everyone in the footballing world prays for him to make a full and speedy recovery.