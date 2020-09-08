Romanised plans on hold after Paris disappointment
Plans are on hold for Romanised after the Group One-winning miler put in a below-par display in the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp.
Ken Condon’s five-year-old was slowly away and never figured in Sunday’s race, finishing last of six behind Persian King.
An initial routine check-up failed to come up with any reason for the uncharacteristically poor performance from the normally consistent son of Holy Roman Emperor, who was beaten only a nose in the Moulin 12 months earlier.
“For whatever reason he’s under-performed on Sunday – nothing has come to light,” said Condon.
“He’s had a clean bill of health from his usual attending vet yesterday. He cantered this morning, so it’s nothing obvious.”
Romanised will therefore be given time to recover.
“Obviously we were disappointed, and we are none the wiser,” added Condon.
“Maybe something will come to light in he next few days.
“I’m sure in the next few days the owner will say what he would like to do. We have no plans for the minute.
“He won’t be going for the QEII or races like the Foret after that. We’ll just sit tight for a while. It’s best to leave these things for a few days and see.”