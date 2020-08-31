Roger Teal eyes Sprint Cup glory with Oxted

July Cup winner Oxted is on course for the Betfair Sprint Cup after featuring among 15 entries for Haydock’s showpiece.

The four-year-old will try to join an elite band to win both races, with Harry Angel in 2017 being the last horse to complete the notable double.

Oxted gave trainer Roger Teal and jockey Cieren Fallon their first Group One triumph when taking the Newmarket race – and it is all systems go for Saturday’s Merseyside feature.

“All seems good – fingers crossed, we’ll get there in one piece,” said Teal.

“I’ve had a quick look at the entries. I was watching them come in, and it’s what was expected.”

The going is currently soft at Haydock, and Teal would ideally like conditions to dry out a little.

“If the ground tightens up it would help no end,” said the Hungerford handler.

“I have tried him twice before on an easier surface, and he hasn’t run to form, but I don’t think it was the ground. There were other reasons.

“It’s not that he has to have the ground rattling fast – but if it was good to soft, it’d be perfect.”

Teal revealed Oxted had to be treated for an ulcer on his epiglottis after his victory in the July Cup.

“He had a little wind op after Newmarket,” he said.

“He had an ulcer on the back of his throat. We had that removed. He was scoped after the July Cup, so he must have run with it. It was a simple procedure.”

Oxted (left) winning th Darley July Cup at Newmarket - (Copyright PA Wire)

Teal is delighted Fallon is available to keep the ride, despite his recent appointment as second jockey to Qatar Racing.

“Obviously he has a retainer now, but I think he is free to ride Oxted. That’s good,” he said.

Glen Shiel, trained by Archie Watson, is set to be Hollie Doyle’s first ride in a domestic Group One contest.

The record-breaking female jockey was third on Dame Malliot in the Preis von Europa in Cologne on her debut at the top level a couple of weeks ago.

Glen Shiel opened his Group-race account in the Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh on his latest start.

Glen Shiel is set to be Hollie Doyle's first domestic Group One ride - (Copyright PA Wire)

Doyle told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m really looking forward to riding Glen – he’s been a flag-bearer for the yard really.

“He keeps on surprising us. He’s improving with age and he’s got quicker the older he’s got, which is strange. He’s going the right way.

“He’s an old legend. The ground is the key to him really, and he’ll get his ground at Haydock and a stiff enough six (furlongs).

“I’m hoping for a good run.”

Diamond Jubilee Stakes victor Hello Youmzain (right) is on course to try to defend his Sprint Cup crown - (Copyright PA Wire)

This summer’s Diamond Jubilee Stakes scorer Hello Youmzain bids to win the race for the second year running – and become only the second horse to do so after Be Friendly, who won the first two editions in 1966 and 1967.

Hello Youmzain’s trainer Kevin Ryan may also field Brando, runner-up in 2018, and Queen Jo Jo.

The Tin Man is on target to improve on his fine record in the race. James Fanshawe’s stable stalwart took the prize in 2018, and was second 12 months ago and in 2016 as well as finishing third in 2017. Fanshawe is also represented in the entries by Archer’s Dream.

Commonwealth Cup victor Golden Horde, trained by Clive Cox, and Sir Michael Stoute’s impressive Hungerford Stakes scorer Dream Of Dreams are two more top-quality contenders.

Art Power (Tim Easterby), Khaadem (Charlie Hills), Summerghand (David O’Meara) and Tabdeed (Owen Burrows) complete the home contingent. There are two Irish-trained possibles – Aidan O’Brien’s Lope Y Fernandez and Aidan Fogarty’s Forever In Dreams.