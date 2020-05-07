Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has announced his foundation will donate one million dollars to provide meals for children and families in Africa.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced all schools to shut and the fund will help feed 64,000 people affected by the crisis for the next two months.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner wrote on Twitter: “Now more than ever we must come together to help families in need.”

CEO of the Roger Federer Foundation Janine Haendel said: "The normally provided school meals are often the only nutritious meal children get.

“With schools now closed, children no longer have access to these meals. Hunger is a problem, in particular in the countries with lockdowns where vulnerable families have no reserves.”