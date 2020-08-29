Robin Koch looks forward to working with Marcelo Bielsa after joining Leeds

Leeds’ new signing Robin Koch is convinced he will become a better player under Marcelo Bielsa in the Premier League.

Koch, hoping to make his third senior appearance for Germany in next month’s Nations League games, completed his switch from Kaiserslautern for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £11.6million, on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old sealed his move on the same day Leeds completed the signing of forward Rodrigo from Valencia. Both players have agreed four-year deals.

Bielsa has guided Leeds to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years and Koch said he was delighted to team up with the Argentinian.

“It was one of the points for me to come here to Leeds,” said Koch, who missed only two Bundesliga games last season.

The 6ft 4in defender revealed he had spoken about Bielsa with Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich, who he played alongside at Kaiserslautern.

“I talked to the players and Klich said ‘yeah, the coach really makes us better’. I heard that from a lot of people, but to hear it directly from a player under him, it was good for me.

“So I’m ready for my next step, in a new league and also to get to the next level of personality in my game and this is the best step for me – under Bielsa at Leeds.”

Koch revealed that he had watched the Amazon documentary, Take Us Home: Leeds United, and had also been told about the club’s proud history by his dad.

“Most of the time from my dad and some of the older generation,” Koch said. “Everyone knows that generation of Leeds. They are a huge club.

“But also for me I watched the Amazon series of Leeds and you get the feeling of how big this club is with all the fans in the background.

“I got a feeling for this club and even on the social media. Every day for one or two months I get 20 new messages each day from fans telling me to come to Leeds. This was great for me.”