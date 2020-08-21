Robbie McKenzie set for prompt Hull reunion after joining Gillingham
Gillingham have signed former Hull defender Robbie McKenzie.
The 21-year-old, who came through the ranks with the Tigers, left at the end of last season having made 12 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship.
He is set for an immediate reunion with his relegated former side, with Gillingham hosting Hull in the opening match of the 2020-21 League One season on September 12.
McKenzie will join up with Steve Evans’ squad ahead of their pre-season friendly at Reading on Saturday and the manager is thrilled to have got the deal done.
Evans told the club website: “We are delighted Robbie has signed. He is experienced at Championship level for such a young age and had numerous options when deciding his new club.
“He is excellent in any defensive position including midfield, a terrific signing. Without doubt he adds utility to a compact but talented squad of young men.
“We will help develop him and I have no doubts our supporters will like this talented lad.”