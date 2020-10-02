Rico Henry only injury worry for Brentford
Brentford are expected to remain without Rico Henry as they face Preston in the Sky Bet Championship.
Henry suffered a hamstring injury against Millwall last weekend and sat out Thursday’s Carabao Cup win over Fulham.
Manager Thomas Frank has an otherwise fully-fit squad to choose from.
Goalkeeper David Raya will continue in goal fresh from signing a new contract on Friday.
Preston could hand a debut to new signing Emil Riis Jakobsen.
The 22-year-old forward secured international clearance on Friday and can be included in Alex Neil’s matchday squad.
Tom Barkhuizen will miss the game through suspension after being dismissed against Stoke, though his three-match ban was reduced to one following an appeal.
Darnell Fisher remains sidelined with a hamstring problem and Louis Moult continues to rebuild his fitness after a year-long absence with a cruciate injury.