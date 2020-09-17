Ricky Jade-Jones in the frame for Fleetwood clash
Peterborough will have forward Ricky Jade-Jones available for the visit of Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.
The teenager impressed during his limited opportunities last season, but an ankle injury saw him miss the weekend loss at Accrington, although he is now back in training.
Posh manager Darren Ferguson was also without Reece Brown and Siriki Dembele on the opening day after the duo tested positive for coronavirus.
Both are available again after self-isolating but are not expected to feature on Saturday, and Frazer Blake-Tracy (hamstring) remains sidelined.
The only player not in contention for Fleetwood is goalkeeper Joel Coleman, who is unlikely to play again this year due to a hamstring injury.
Aside from the absence of his summer signing, boss Joey Barton has a fully fit squad to select from and confidence is high.
Fleetwood have started the campaign with four wins from four, the latest on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup against Port Vale.
It means the Cod Army have a clash with Everton next week to look forward to, but first of all Barton will brace his squad for a tough encounter away to promotion rivals Peterborough.