Ricky Jade-Jones a fitness doubt for Peterborough

15:40pm, Fri 02 Oct 2020
Ricky Jade-Jones is a doubt for Peterborough’s home clash with Swindon.

The striker has a knock on his leg having had similar problems during last season.

Frazer Blake-Tracy is yet to feature this season due to a hamstring strain but is closing in on a return.

Reece Brown is available having recovered from coronavirus and was an unused substitute in last weekend’s defeat at Sunderland.

Swindon will have winger Diallang Jaiyesimi available again following a knee injury.

Jaiyesimi missed last week’s 4-2 win over Burton but came through 90 minutes in a practice game against Cardiff on Tuesday.

Manager Richie Wellens confirmed that midfielder Jordan Lyden is still a week away from a return following a hamstring injury.

Club captain Dion Conroy remains a fortnight away from coming into contention following knee and ankle injuries.

