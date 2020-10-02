Ricky Jade-Jones a fitness doubt for Peterborough
Ricky Jade-Jones is a doubt for Peterborough’s home clash with Swindon.
The striker has a knock on his leg having had similar problems during last season.
Frazer Blake-Tracy is yet to feature this season due to a hamstring strain but is closing in on a return.
Reece Brown is available having recovered from coronavirus and was an unused substitute in last weekend’s defeat at Sunderland.
Swindon will have winger Diallang Jaiyesimi available again following a knee injury.
Jaiyesimi missed last week’s 4-2 win over Burton but came through 90 minutes in a practice game against Cardiff on Tuesday.
Manager Richie Wellens confirmed that midfielder Jordan Lyden is still a week away from a return following a hamstring injury.
Club captain Dion Conroy remains a fortnight away from coming into contention following knee and ankle injuries.