Richie Wellens pleased Swindon’s game plan worked in win over Rochdale

Swindon manager Richie Wellens claimed his side’s 3-1 beating of Rochdale was the culmination of a training ground masterclass.

Tyler Smith, Anthony Grant and Matt Smith all scored their first league goals for the club as Swindon marked their return to League One in style.

Wellens said: “Everything that we worked on in training pleased me. We knew what Rochdale would bring both offensively and defensively, the players carried it out a treat.

“We had four or five opportunities where we won the ball high up, culminating in the third goal. All in all, a really solid performance.

“In the last 20 minutes we were a bit leggy and let the game open up and they’ve nicked a goal that we’re not happy about.”

Wellens admitted the victory was soured by the fact it took place behind closed doors at an empty County Ground.

He added: “I’m missing the fans, I want our supporters back. On the first game of the season this place would be rocking right now.”

Swindon, who confirmed midfielder Michael Doughty had left the club due to personal reasons shortly after full-time, took the lead inside four minutes when Sheffield United loanee Tyler Smith lashed home from inside the box after a Jack Payne corner deflected into his path.

Diallang Jaiyesimi’s cross from the left was nodded in by Grant at the back post to make it 2-0 in the 33rd minute.

The third goal came about via some excellent pressing as Matt Smith latched on to a loose ball by Rochdale goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and slotted in from the edge of the box.

Rochdale were outclassed, but did manage to score a late consolation in second-half stoppage time when Jimmy Keohane netted from close range after a low cross from the right.

Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy admitted he was unhappy with his side’s performance but backed his players to bounce back.

Barry-Murphy said: “It was a disappointing performance – we never quite reached the heights that we did in the past two games.

“We didn’t quite play with the intensity and speed that we had been hoping to but our lads are very honest in their approach to the game and we finished the game very strongly.

“We did not dominate the ball or control the game as I would have liked.

“We speak a lot about adversity and dealing with that so even though today seems very disappointing I find it quite exciting as I like to see our lads come back.”