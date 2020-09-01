Rhys Williams signs new Liverpool contract

Liverpool's teenage defender Rhys Williams has agreeda new long-term deal
Liverpool's teenage defender Rhys Williams has agreeda new long-term deal - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:54pm, Tue 01 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield.

The 19-year-old centre-half, yet to make a first-team appearance for the club, spent last season on loan at National League North side Kidderminster.

Liverpool announced Williams’ new deal on their official website, adding: “The defender is expected to begin the season with Barry Lewtas’ under-23s squad.”

Williams, an England youth international, has progressed through the age groups since joining Liverpool’s academy as a 10-year-old and played a key role in the club’s Youth Cup-winning team in 2019.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Liverpool

PA