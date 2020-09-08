Remembering Gary Speed – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 8.

Football

Gary Speed’s former clubs marked what would have been his 51st birthday.

Cardiff also remembered Peter Whittingham on the day he would have turned 36.

Everton and Sheffield United showed off their new signings.

Andrew Robertson unveiled details of his new book.

Marcus Rashford continued his campaign to #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY.

Manchester United wished Bruno Fernandes a happy 26th birthday.

As did Juan Mata.

Lucy Bronze was back in Manchester City blue.

Barcelona reminded us that Lionel Messi was back in training.

Tennis

Dominic Thiem, Elise Mertens and Victoria Azarenka were among the players celebrating quarter-final spots at the US Open.

Cricket

Brett Lee was soaking up the scenery in India.

Boxing

Tyson Fury shared a lighthearted video of himself being floored by his younger brother, Love Island star Tommy Fury.

Swimming

Sharron Davies lamented the death of the high street.