Reece James feeds London and six down for Sinfield – Sunday’s sporting social

Football

Three points on Saturday – feeding the hungry on Sunday. All in a weekend for Reece James.

Mesut Ozil shared a personal north London derby highlight from yesteryear.

Thomas Muller hails Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievement.

Some vintage Sergio Ramos action here.

Wayne Rooney paid tribute to Bob Pendleton, the man who took him to Goodison Park, following the former Everton scout’s death at the age of 81.

Meanwhile his wife Coleen proudly shared a picture of their son and nephew, who had gone head to head in academy action.

Marcus Rashford played guitar in his training gear.

Let it snow, nothing will stop Zlatan getting the miles in.

Andres Iniesta put in the work in Kobe.

Rugby league

Kevin Sinfield embarked on the sixth of his seven marathons in as many days – Leeds came out to cheer him on.

Six down, just one to go.

Motor racing

Romain Grosjean will not get his last race for Haas.

But the American team were able to celebrate their new driver Mick Schumacher winning the Formula Two drivers’ title.

Cricket

Happy 150th birthday to Kent!

Virat Kohli relished India’s series-clinching Twenty20 win against Australia.

Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed it too.

Sachin was also busy offering his best wishes to fellow Indian great Jasprit Bumrah.

And to Shreyas Iyer.

Boxing

Six days to go…

Good news on the coronavirus front.

Cycling

Ouch…

Tennis

All Genie Bouchard wants for Christmas is to end all debates about the best festive song.

While Heather Watson was sunning it up in Dubai.

