Real Madrid players have returned to training for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic suspended the La Liga season.

The squad stuck to strict social distancing rules by training alone on separate pitches, with two separate groups of players coming on at different times to ensure everyone had enough space to adhere to the regulations.

No date has yet been confirmed as to when Spain's top flight will get back underway.

The last match played in La Liga was between Eibar and Real Sociedad on March 10 as the COVID-19 crisis continues to wipe out the sporting calendar.

La Liga President Javier Tebas recently came out and said he is hopeful the league will be ready to comeback on June 12.

However, the decision will ultimately be left in the hands of the Spanish government as they need to give the go-ahead before sport can resume behind closed doors.

Barcelona lead Real Madrid by two points with 11 games remaining in the race for the title.

And the Catalan league leaders are also back in individual training as Lionel Messi and co prepare to return to the pitch.

Elsewhere in Europe, the French government took matters into their own hands by banning all sporting events until September, leading to the premature conclusion of the Ligue 1 season.

But in Germany, the Bundesliga is set to resume this Saturday after Chancellor Angela Merkel approved the return of sport in the second half of May.

England and Italy are still discussing when the Premier League and Serie A can get back underway, but they remain hopeful the domestic campaigns can be completed.