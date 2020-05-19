Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard on returning to training
9:08am, Tue 19 May 2020
Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has spoken for the first time about the players returning to training following the coronavirus lockdown.
No date has yet been confirmed for the return of La Liga action, but President Javier Tebas is hopeful games can get back underway on June 12.
Hazard has been plagued by injury since joining Madrid at the start of the 2019/20 campaign, scoring just once in 15 appearances for the Spanish giants.
He is now optimistic about resuming the season in good form, but admits he needs some time to get back to match sharpness.