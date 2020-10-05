Reading loan Tomas Esteves from Porto
Portuguese right-back Tomas Esteves has completed a season-long loan from Porto to Reading.
The 18-year-old is currently on international duty with Portugal Under-20s and will report to train with his new club in the middle of next week.
Reading manager Veljko Paunovic told the club’s official website: “Tomas is a young, talented, versatile full-back, full of promise, potential and a real hunger to succeed.
“He will add good competition for places amongst our squad and I am delighted he has agreed to join us at Reading.
“I wish him well during his time with his country this week, we look forward to welcoming him. I am excited to start working with him as part of this special group of players.”