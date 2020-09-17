Reading expected to revert to Championship line-up when Barnsley visit
Reading are expected to make a host of changes for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Barnsley.
The Royals showed 11 alterations for Tuesday’s 1-0 Carabao Cup second-round defeat to Luton, with manager Veljko Paunovic likely to recall his first-team regulars at the weekend.
After opening their league campaign with an impressive 2-0 win at Derby, the likes of captain Liam Moore and goalscorers Lucas Joao and Ovie Ejaria will be expecting recalls.
Paunovic, appointed in August, can also call upon Yakou Meite for the first time with the striker having served a three-match ban for his dismissal in the final game of last season.
Barnsley, meanwhile, made just five changes for their Carabao Cup win at Middlesbrough.
Midfielder Callum Styles came off the bench at half-time after suffering a knock in the weekend loss to Luton, while defender Michal Helik made his debut.
Isaac Christie-Davies is still waiting to make his Tykes bow while Clarke Oduor (groin) is still likely to miss out.
Aapo Halme could be involved having not featured since a facial injury suffered on international duty with Finland, while Ben Willians (knee) is a long-term absentee.