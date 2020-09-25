Rayhaan Tulloch misses out for Doncaster
Doncaster will be without forward Rayhaan Tulloch for the home game against Bristol Rovers.
Tulloch, on loan from West Brom, is struggling with a hamstring strain, but otherwise boss Darren Moore has a fully-fit squad to choose from.
Moore is unlikely to make too many changes following his side’s 3-1 win at Charlton last week.
On-loan Wolves defender Cameron John is pushing for his first league start of the season and the experienced Andy Butler could be added to the squad.
Doncaster’s former captain, 36, who had a previous spell with the club from 2014 to 2019, recently re-signed until January 2021 after he was released by Scunthorpe.
Bristol Rovers’ new loan signing Luke McCormick is in contention to make his debut for the club after arriving from Chelsea this week.
The 21-year-old had a spell on loan with Shrewsbury last season and featured in Chelsea Under-21s’ EFL Trophy tie against Oxford earlier this month.
Defender Sam Nicholson missed last week’s home defeat to Ipswich, while winger Alex Rodman has missed the last two games through illness and will also be monitored.
Defender Tom Davies and midfielder Josh Barrett continue to work their way back towards match fitness.