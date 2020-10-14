Rashford’s new bio and Curran looks for Xbox deal – Wednesday’s sporting social

Marcus Rashford and Sam Curran
By NewsChain Sport
18:43pm, Wed 14 Oct 2020
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 14.

Football

Marcus Rashford’s new bio.

Jose Mourinho had his feet up.

TODO: define component type factbox

Centre-back and goalkeeper, John Terry!

TODO: define component type factbox

What a career.

James Milner could not believe what he was seeing.

Gareth Bale continued to build up his fitness.

Fantasy Premier League managers take note.

Sergio Aguero made progress.

Rafael Van Der Vaart had the paint out.

Photographers have their work cut out at Leeds.

TODO: define component type factbox

England will debut their new away shirt against Denmark on Wednesday evening.

The Lionesses celebrated goalkeeper Karen Bardsley’s 36th birthday.

Neymar paid tribute to Ronaldo after overtaking the former Inter and Real Madrid striker into second on the all-time goalscoring charts.

TODO: define component type factbox

While Everton’s Richarlison made his mark in a Brazil shirt.

Cricket

Ben Stokes celebrated his three-year anniversary.

Sam Curran hoped to strike a deal with Xbox after dismissing David Warner, like England team-mate Jofra Archer did.

Imran Tahir is a team player.

Ian Botham was riding the waves!

TODO: define component type factbox

Tennis

Andy Murray chilled on a roof.

TODO: define component type factbox

Caroline Wozniacki climbed a mountain.

Garbine Muguruza explored.

UFC

Conor McGregor visited his sports development centre.

TODO: define component type factbox

Boxing

Tyson Fury had a powerful message.

Swimming

Adam Peaty prepared for International Swimming League action.

TODO: define component type factbox

Darts

Who wins?

Wayne Mardle bowed down to his fans, before demolishing Clubs.

