Rashford raises bar as England stars get shirty – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 1.

Football

Marcus Rashford unveiled details of his new campaign – spearheading a task force on the issue of child food poverty.

His club, Manchester United, and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker were among those quick to praise him for it.

England revealed their new home and away shirts.

As did Portugal…

Mesut Ozil reflected on his upcoming seven-year anniversary with Arsenal – he joined the Gunners on September 2, 2013.

Cesc Fabregas paid tribute, in emoji form, to 86-year-old Ken Friar, who is stepping down as Arsenal’s executive director to become the club’s life president.

Liverpool wished their former striker Daniel Sturridge a happy 31st birthday.

Likewise, Marseille sent many happy returns to Tony Cascarino on his 58th birthday.

Manchester United marked five years since Anthony Martial joined the club.

Sevilla paid tribute to former captain Jose Antonio Reyes on what would have been his 37th birthday.

Barcelona bid a fond farewell to Ivan Rakitic after confirming his return to Sevilla.

AC Milan were still basking in the glory of having secured Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s services for another year.

New boss Andrea Pirlo was getting stuck into his training ground duties with Juventus.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka wore a face mask onto the court at the US Open bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police in Louisville in March, as she continued to highlight issues of racial injustice.

Novak Djokovic probably didn’t need luck to continue his winning run against Damir Dzumhur, but he got some at Flushing Meadows anyway.

Cycling

Australia’s Caleb Ewan woke up feeling chipper after winning stage three of the Tour de France on Monday.

Rugby union

England boss Eddie Jones and former Ireland counterpart Joe Schmidt had a good old chin-wag about top-level coaching.

Golf

Bubba Watson pushed the boat out for his wife’s birthday.

Boxing

Dereck Chisora had a bonkers proposition for one-time sparring partner Dizzee Rascal.