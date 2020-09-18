Rangers boss Steven Gerrard keeping fingers crossed over Kemar Roofe injury

Steven Gerrard is optimistic Rangers have escaped Gibraltar without seeing their injury crisis worsen.

Gers flew out for their opening Europa League qualifier against Lincoln Red Imps without key men Ryan Jack, Leon Balogun and Brandon Barker after all three picked up injuries against Dundee United last weekend.

With Joe Aribo and Nikola Katic also ruled out, the last thing Gerrard needed was to see his team pick up any more knocks.

But there was a worried look on the Rangers boss’ face when Kemar Roofe pulled up with a calf problem midway through Thursday night’s 5-0 triumph.

James Tavernier also failed to return for the second half but Gerrard confirmed the skipper had been kept inside to give him a break after a taxing start to the new season.

And he is hopeful former Leeds ace Roofe has escaped lasting damage after being taken off early.

Gerrard told RangersTV: “There is an issue (with Kemar) but we’re hoping it’s not a big one.

“He said he could feel a bit of tightness so hopefully he’s done the sensible thing before it got worse.

“We’ll have a look at it over the next day or so but fingers crossed he’ll be OK.

“It was just a rest for Tav. I gave Borna Barisic a bit of a rest at the weekend and that’s why I put young Nathan Patterson on the bench.

“I had an idea we’d get comfortable in the game and I could offload Tav because it’s very rare I get the opportunity to do that.

“As soon as the game went 2-0 I thought let’s get Tav off and give him a blow.”