Rangers ‘bemused’ by Steven Gerrard charge over comment about Alfredo Morelos

Rangers say they are “bemused” after boss Steven Gerrard was handed a notice of complaint over comments made in the wake of Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards’ challenge on Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian had to be stretchered off with a nasty gash after being caught by the Tannadice stopper’s thigh-high tackle during Gers’ 4-0 Ibrox win earlier this month.

But Edwards escaped punishment for the incident after referee Kevin Clancy chose to take no action.

Gerrard also refused to single out Edwards for criticism but did question whether Morelos would have got off so lightly had he been the culprit.

Speaking after the match, Gerrard said: “I’d be very interested to see what the decision would have been from the officials had the shoe been on the other foot and it was Alfredo who had made that tackle.”

Those words have now earned the former Liverpool skipper a Scottish Football Association disciplinary charge.

Gerrard is accused of breaching rule 72 which covers comments which “indicate bias or incompetence” on the part of match officials.

But that has not gone down well with the Ibrox club, who hit back in a stinging statement.

It said: “Rangers are bemused that a notice of complaint has been raised against Steven Gerrard, for comments relating to the challenge which caused injury to Alfredo Morelos.

“This is a bizarre charge which we will robustly contest at the scheduled hearing.

“As is often the case, Steven Gerrard was asked for his view on a flashpoint in the match, with leading questions relating to the challenge that caused the injury and whether it should have been deemed a red card. On several occasions, he refused to do so.

“Given the wide range of incidents in Scottish football so far this season, we are perplexed that this issue has been raised and cited for complaint.

“Whilst our national sport faces an unprecedented crisis, it is baffling that resources are used to charge Rangers’ manager based on a flawed and inaccurate interpretation of Steven Gerrard’s remarks.

“Rangers will fully support its manager against this charge during the scheduled hearing.”

Gerrard will go before Hampden disciplinary chiefs on October 8.

If hit with a touchline ban, Gerrard faces missing the opening Old Firm game of the season at Celtic Park on October 17.

Morelos received stitches to the wound on his thigh but there was no lasting damage. He was back in action on Thursday, netting a double against Lincoln Red Imps and followed that up with another goal during Rangers’ 2-2 draw with Hibernian on Sunday.