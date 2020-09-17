Randell Williams available for Exeter’s clash with Port Vale
Exeter will have winger Randell Williams available for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash at home to Port Vale.
The 23-year-old was left out of the squad for last weekend’s draw with Salford after the Grecians accepted a bid from Hull.
But Williams opted to stay put at St James Park and is now back in contention – although a lack of match practice may see him miss out on a starting berth.
A midweek friendly against Weymouth allowed Exeter boss Matt Taylor to give much-needed minutes to fit-again trio Nicky Law, Pierce Sweeney and Tom Parkes, who will all be pushing to be involved.
Vale made 10 changes for their Carabao Cup second-round defeat at Fleetwood on Tuesday night.
Both Cristian Montano and Manny Oyeleke made their first starts of the season following their respective return from injuries and could maintain their places in John Askey’s side.
Harry McKirdy is in line for his league debut having played 72 minutes in midweek after joining from Carlisle last week.
The likes of Mark Cullen, Tom Conlon and Nathan Smith were rested for the game and are expected to return.