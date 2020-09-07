Ramadan Sobhi leaves Huddersfield to join Egyptian side Pyramids
Ramadan Sobhi has joined Egyptian side Pyramids from Huddersfield for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old winger joined the Terriers from Stoke in June 2018 and made just four Premier League appearances for the club.
Sobhi spent an extended loan spell at Al Ahly in his home country and now returns permanently with Pyramids.
Town’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby told Huddersfield’s website: “We tried to respect Ramadan’s wishes in what is a very difficult marketplace in Egypt and we are happy that we came to an arrangement that suited both parties.”