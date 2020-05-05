World No 2 Rafa Nadal has predicted that competitive tennis won't return until the Australian Open in January 2021.

The 2020 tennis season has been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with the summer classics including the French Open postponed and Wimbledon cancelled altogether.

The 33 year-old Spaniard may still be in with a chance to earn his 13th French Open Grand Slam after it has been postponed from June until September 27.

The ATP and WTA have also suspended their season until at least mid-July.

But Nadal doesn't think competitive tennis will return this year and told Spanish newspaper El Pais: "I hope we can return before the end of the year but unfortunately, I don't think so.

"I would sign up to being ready for 2021.