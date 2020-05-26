Rafa Nadal ‘happy’ to be back on court following coronavirus lay-off
10:40am, Tue 26 May 2020
World No. 2 Rafa Nadal has returned to practise in Mallorca as the Balearic Island eases out of coronavirus lockdown.
The 33-year-old shared a video on his social media of himself back on the tennis court at his academy on Monday.
The 19-time Grand Slam champion said: "Hello everyone, here I am, finally back on court. Happy to be back to my practices.
"I’m super happy, too, that the kids can practise again here at the Rafa Nadal Academy. They are happy, and that’s the most important thing."
If the tennis season had gone ahead as planned, Nadal would currently be defending his French Open title.
However, due to the pandemic the tournament has been postponed until the Autumn, while Wimbledon has been cancelled altogether.