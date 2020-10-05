Racing continues in Ireland but owners to be excluded once again
Racing in Ireland is to continue but without owners in attendance after the Irish Government rejected expert advice to introduce the highest level of restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended that all 26 counties be elevated to level five restrictions for the next four weeks, which among other things would have meant no organised sport would be allowed.
It is understood the Government will instead move the whole country to level three, which is already in place across Dublin and Donegal.
“It’s back to racing behind closed doors so level three, which means it will only be essential workers allowed,” said Horse Racing Ireland chief executive, Brian Kavanagh.
“We’re back to the situation we were in a month ago, but the good news is racing can continue and will continue, which is great.”
The Irish Cabinet met on Monday afternoon to discuss the recommendations after the coalition leaders spoke to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan about proposals for tighter restrictions, which would have seen the country return to lockdown.
The recommendation from Nphet was made as the country struggles to get to grips with rising infections, with almost 1,000 cases confirmed over the weekend.