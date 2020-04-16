Horse racing's suspension in Britain has been extended further due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Racing across the nation came to a halt on March 18 and was put on hold until April 30.

Now The British Horseracing Authority has said, pending government approval, it hopes to resume flat racing behind closed doors at some point in May, but racing will not open to the public again before June.

BHA chief executive Nick Rust said: "We stopped racing in March to protect the health and safety of the public and to limit demands on the NHS.

"We are in touch with government as part of our development of a responsible, coordinated plan for the return of sport when it's appropriate to do so."

Royal Ascot organisers remain hopeful that the event can still go ahead in June, but without spectators.

York Races have now cancelled the Dante Festival which was scheduled to begin on May 13.