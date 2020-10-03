Queen’s Park’s quirky kit and a soaked Finals Day – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 3.

Football

Amazed.

What a kit!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned 39 in style.

Micah Richards and Liam Gallagher could not wait for Leeds against Manchester City.

Raul Jimenez and his dogs are staying at Wolves.

Everton have got some moves.

Ben Chilwell enjoyed a dream Chelsea debut.

Despite speculation about his future, Antonio Rudiger was happy for Chelsea.

Always follow your dreams.

Atletico Madrid’s Toni Duggan was delighted to be back in action.

A wonder-strike from the Australian women’s second tier.

Juan Mata received an accolade.

Chelsea fan and golfer Justin Rose can not keep up with the hectic schedule.

Or is he an Aldershot fan? Looks like Rose has plenty of clubs on and off the course!

Not your usual bench!

Erling Haaland enjoyed another successful day on the pitch for Borussia Dortmund.

Cricket

Makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

Family farewell.

Royal welcome.

Race day for KP.

It did not go well…

It must be Finals Day…

The mascots are not happy!

Stuart Broad went back through the archives on Finals Day.

And was reminded of the dolly he dropped earlier this summer.

Kate Cross felt the love on her birthday.

Formula One

A stylish Saturday for Lewis Hamilton.

Athletics

A proud mum celebrated a year since Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s World Championship glory.

Basketball

Tribute.