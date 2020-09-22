Quadrilateral camp size up Sun Chariot

Quadrilateral remains on course to make her return to Group One company in the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

The Roger Charlton-trained Frankel filly will bid to open her account for the campaign in the mile contest on October 3 – attempting to score for the first time since landing last year’s Fillies’ Mile over course and distance.

Having filled third spot in both the 1000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, Quadrilateral finished one place further back when dropped down to Group Three company for her latest outing in the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown.

Charlton said: “The only race for her at this stage is the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

“If she is well we will be heading there.

“I thought she needed the race at Sandown, because she had her setback and she just blew up.”

Headman, who trainer Roger Charlton hope to have out before the end of the year

The Beckhampton handler hopes to have dual Group Two winner Headman, who has not been sighted since failing to beat a rival in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at the Royal meeting, back out before the end of the season.

He added: “There are no plans for Headman at the moment, but he has been in exercise for about six weeks.

“I couldn’t tell what we are doing going forwards, but hopefully we will be able to run him somewhere.”

A trip to Haydock on Saturday for the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes is on the cards for winning Ascot debutante Love Is You, who is a general 14-1 shot for the Group One bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.

Charlton added: “We plan on sending Love Is You to Haydock on Saturday. I think the mile trip is fine for her, and she doesn’t want to be going further than that.

“She was well on top at the line at Ascot – but she needs more experience to find out whether she is a possible candidate for the Fillies’ Mile.

“Carrying penalties against some smart newcomers is not easy, and more often than not they get beat. She has got a good pedigree and hopefully will be a good filly for next year.”

Beheld who is likely to be put away until next season

The Classic-winning trainer is considering drawing stumps for the season with Beheld – who like Love Is You holds an entry in the Fillies’ Mile, having made her debut at Newbury a triumphant one last month.

He added: “I think Beheld won’t be out again until next year. She has won her maiden this year but she is growing a lot – however, we will have more discussion with connections.

“You don’t know what she beat – just because it was a Newbury maiden, it doesn’t necessarily mean the form is strong.”