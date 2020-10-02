QPR sign striker Macauley Bonne from Charlton for undisclosed fee
QPR have announced the signing of forward Macauley Bonne from Charlton for an undisclosed fee.
Bonne has agreed a three-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship outfit, subject to a medical, and there is the option of extending the deal by a further 12 months.
The 24-year-old Zimbabwe international scored 11 goals in the second tier last term for Charlton, who he had joined from Leyton Orient in the summer of 2019.
Bonne said on QPR’s official website: “I am really pleased and happy it’s finally done. I can’t wait to get started now.
“The second I heard there was interest, my head was turned. I’ll easily say that – my head was turned straight away.
“When you look at someone like Ebere Eze (who moved from QPR to Crystal Palace last month), the manager here (Mark Warburton) and the club must be doing something right to develop players into Premier League players.”
Warburton said of Bonne: “I am delighted to have him come on board. Macauley has already shown himself to be a proven goalscorer at this level, and he did it with a team in the lower half of the division.
“He can score a variety of goals, he’s young, hungry and has a lot of development potential in him. He will help to lighten the load for Lyndon Dykes and will certainly give us a different option up front.”