QPR sign midfielder Tom Carroll on one-year deal
Former Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll has signed for QPR for a second time.
The 28-year-old has re-joined Rangers on a one-year deal following his departure from their Championship rivals Swansea.
Carroll spent the 2013/14 campaign on loan at Loftus Road, making 26 Championship appearances as QPR won promotion to the Premier League.
He told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to be back. I’ve been training here for the last couple of weeks and things have obviously gone well.
“I like the way the manager (Mark Warburton) wants to play. Hopefully that suits me and we can push on together. He wants me to enjoy myself. Now it’s about showing what I can do.”
Rangers boss Warburton added: “He brings Premier League experience and Premier League quality, in terms of his technical ability.
“He’s had a frustrating time over the last couple of months, but I think we have a very experienced and very talented player who is hungry to prove a point.
“My question to Tom was, ‘How hungry are you?’ Clearly, there is a really strong desire to come and play football. He should be entering his prime and I think he will be a great addition to the squad.”