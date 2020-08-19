QPR recruit Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes

Livingston Headshots 2019/2020 -Tony Macaroni Arena
Livingston Headshots 2019/2020 -Tony Macaroni Arena - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:55pm, Wed 19 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

QPR have completed the signing of striker Lyndon Dykes from Scottish Premiership side Livingston for an undisclosed fee.

Livi confirmed over the weekend that they had accepted a bid from a Sky Bet Championship club for last season’s top scorer, and the 24-year-old has now agreed a four-year deal with the R’s.

“Being at Livingston was great but to be at a club like this, I just want to put my head down now and kick on,” Dykes told QPR’s website.

“I am a player who works hard for the team. I like to work hard for my team-mates, I want them to know that I’m putting it in for them. I am always going to give 100 per cent.

“I am always willing to learn and hopefully I can score a few goals as well.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

QPR

PA