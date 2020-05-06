Paris Saint-Germain's players have released a video dedicating their Ligue 1 title to the healthcare workers fighting against coronavirus.

PSG were awarded the 2019/20 French championship despite the season being ended prematurely.

The French government announced that no sporting events would be permitted in the country until at least September, leading to the Ligue 1 campaign being cut short.

But PSG, who were 12 points clear of second place Marseille when the season was suspended, were still named champions in spite of the fact they were 11 games short of a completed campaign.

The club's squad have now come out and paid tribute to the hard work and dedication of the healthcare staff, labelling them as the real ‘heroes’ of the country.