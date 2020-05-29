PSG goalkeeper Marcin Bulka destroys £200,000 Lamborghini in horror crash
12:20pm, Fri 29 May 2020
PSG goalkeeper Marcin Bulka has destroyed his £200,000 yellow Lamborghini in a horrifying car crash in Poland during the coronavirus lockdown.
The 20 year-old attempted to overtake another vehicle but crashed into an oncoming car near his hometown of Wyszogród, Warsaw on Wednesday night.
The former Chelsea star, who was renting the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, fortunately remained uninjured.
WP Sportowe Fakty also confirmed that the driver and passenger in the vehicle which collided with Bulka’s were given the all clear after going to hospital.