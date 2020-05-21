Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed July 15 as the preferred date for shows to return in Britain.

The UK has not seen any boxing since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic wiping out live events.

Whyte is preparing to fight Alexander Povetkin on May 2 (PA Images)

But Hearn has unveiled an idea titled ’Fight Camp’ which will look to stage events in the back garden of his promotional company Matchroom Boxing’s headquarters.

Speaking on The Pug and Copp Boxing Show, he said: "We've got a working date of July 15 at the moment.

"To be honest when this all started I was like, 'we've got to get back as soon as possible'. And actually, every day that passes, I'm saying, 'don't rush it' because actually the longer you wait the less obstacles you will have to overcome.

"The response I'm getting from most boxers now is, 'I do need to actually get back in the gym and spar'. I've seen a lot of fighters on social media, particularly in America, seem to be back in the gyms now. In the UK, virtually no fighter is back in the boxing ring.

"That July 15 date is pencilled in at the moment but does have the ability to move one or two weeks later if it's going to be easier for us logistically, and give fighters more time to prepare.

"Our international shows - and that will be one from Fight Camp - will be aired on DAZN."

Hearn has also said he hopes to put on three smaller shows before diving straight into a behind closed doors pay-per-view event headlined by Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin.

It is thought the big heavyweight dust-up will take place in early August as boxing’s biggest names begin to emerge following a five month period of very little opportunity.

Fellow promoter Frank Warren is hoping to put on the heavyweight clash between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce on July 11.

However, Warren has been vocal in stating the bout will not take place without a crowd, so it is highly unlikely the event will take place on the scheduled date.