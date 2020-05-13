Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed he has had conversations about being involved with the return of Mike Tyson.

The legendary heavyweight recently announced he is hoping to get back in the ring for some exhibition bouts despite being 53 years old.

It is 23 years since Tyson was disqualified in a rematch with Evander Holyfield for infamously biting his opponent's ear (PA Images)

And while Hearn has promoted ‘gimmick’ fights in the past - such as the YouTube even between KSI and Logan Paul - he admits he is unsure about promoting Tyson's comeback.

Speaking to BBTV British Boxing Television, he said: "They reached out to me. I had a call, a message, someone reached out to me and said 'I wanna talk about Mike'.

"I would like to see it. But I kind of feel like, and I know people will say 'Well, you did the YouTube fight with KSI' but is it a bit irresponsible to let a 53-year-old legend get back in the ring?

"I don't know. He looks pretty dangerous, but I think it's just the fascination of whether he could actually go in at 53 and do some damage in the division? Maybe, maybe not."

Tyson has not fought professionally in a boxing ring since 2005 when he was knocked out in the sixth round by Kevin McBride.

‘Iron Mike’ finished his 20-year career with a record of 50 victories and six defeats but did lose three of his last four bouts before hanging up the gloves.

And although Hearn recognises there is still a huge audience for a Tyson fight, he also feels it may not be the right move for the sport.

“There's a fine line, and I've crossed it a couple of times, sort of with the integrity of the sport vs entertainment and delivering numbers,” he added.

"Our job is to deliver numbers for our broadcasters. But we have to try and keep it as close to the right mark as possibly can. I don't know, stranger things have happened, we'll see."