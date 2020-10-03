Promoted pair Altrincham and Weymouth share spoils

Altrincham and Weymouth drew 0-0
By NewsChain Sport
17:09pm, Sat 03 Oct 2020
National League new-boys Altrincham and Weymouth played out a goalless draw in wretched conditions at Moss Lane.

The two teams were both promoted via the play-offs last season.

Cody Cooke forced the first save of the match after 28 minutes, his low strike kept out by Tony Thompson.

Cooke came close again three minutes before the break but could only find the side-netting.

Altrincham threatened from a corner and Ollie Harfield was forced to hook the loose ball off the line just before the hour mark.

The match was halted in the 67th minute to allow volunteers to brush standing water off the pitch as the rain continued to pour down.

Jake McCarthy tried a long-range strike which was just wide and neither team were able to force a goal.

