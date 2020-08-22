Pretty Gorgeous gains revenge in Debutante Stakes

Pretty Gorgeous impressed in the A.R.M. Holding Debutante Stakes at the Curragh, as she gained her revenge on Shale to pick up Group Two honours.

Having been successful first time out at Bellewstown, the Joseph O’Brien-trained winner was second to his brother Donnacha’s Shale when they met at Leopardstown – but she put the record straight in some style on this occasion.

Still travelling sweetly for Shane Crosse with two furlongs to run, it came down to a brief tussle between the pair before the 3-1 winner asserted from the furlong pole and went to score by two and a half lengths from the 7-4 favourite.

Mother Earth was the same distance back in third.

The Curragh race has a strong record of producing subsequent Group One winners – with Alpine Star being victorious 12 months ago – and the daughter of Lawman heads the early market for next year’s 1000 Guineas at 14-1 with Betfair and Paddy Power.

O’Brien said: “She’s a very good filly. We were a bit worried about the ground, but she obviously handled it. Being by Lawman, we thought that gave her a chance.

“We felt that she’d definitely get closer to Donnacha’s filly after her run in Leopardstown, because we thought the Curragh would be more suitable for us.

“We were looking for an easy spot for her debut first time at Bellewstown, and she qualified for that race – but as it turned out, it actually was quite a good race.”

Looking to future plans, O’Brien added: “The Moyglare looks the logical next step. She has proven she’s versatile ground-wise.

“I thought Shane gave her a lovely, cool ride today – it was a lovely, confident ride.

“She’s a big, strong lady. She cost a good few quid as a yearling, but she was an outstanding physical specimen at the sales.

“The sky is the limit for her.”