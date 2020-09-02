Preston’s Josh Ginnelly joins Hearts on loan for season

By NewsChain Sport
10:43am, Wed 02 Sep 2020
Preston winger Josh Ginnelly has left the Championship club for Scottish League One side Hearts on a season-long loan.

Ginnelly signed for the Lilywhites in August 2019 following a successful loan spell from Walsall and spent the second half of last season on loan with League One Bristol Rovers,  where he scored on goal in nine appearances.

The 23-year-old told Hearts TV: “I came up a couple of weeks ago and spoke to the gaffer (Robbie Neilson). He sold it to me straight away.”

Soccer

Preston

PA