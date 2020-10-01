Preston swoop for Denmark U21 striker Emil Riis Jakobsen
23:02pm, Thu 01 Oct 2020
Preston have signed Denmark Under-21 international striker Emil Riis Jakobsen from Randers FC for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old, who was named Danish Superliga player of the month for September after two goals in three games, has signed a four-year contract with the Lilywhites.
Jakobsen, who was a youth-team player at Derby, told Preston’s website: “It is a dream come true for me.
“I am very confident. I have scored a lot of goals lately. Things are going well at the moment and I hope that continues.”