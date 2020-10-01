Preston swoop for Denmark U21 striker Emil Riis Jakobsen

Preston North End v Stoke City – Sky Bet Championship – Deepdale
Preston North End v Stoke City – Sky Bet Championship – Deepdale - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
23:02pm, Thu 01 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Preston have signed Denmark Under-21 international striker Emil Riis Jakobsen from Randers FC for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who was named Danish Superliga player of the month for September after two goals in three games, has signed a four-year contract with the Lilywhites.

Jakobsen, who was a youth-team player at Derby, told Preston’s website: “It is a dream come true for me.

“I am very confident. I have scored a lot of goals lately. Things are going well at the moment and I hope that continues.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Preston

PA