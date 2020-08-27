Preston as prepared as possible for Carabao Cup clash
Preston boss Alex Neil will go into the Carabao Cup first-round clash with Sky Bet League Two Mansfield having given game time to as many of his players as possible in pre-season.
Neil made 11 changes after 61 minutes in the friendlies against Salford and Tranmere having started with alternate XIs, and he must now decide which men get the nod against the Stags.
Only Darnell Fisher and Louis Moult were unavailable for those games through injury.
Veteran striker David Nugent, who has reportedly been told he can leave the club this summer after scoring just one goal in 25 appearances last season in his second spell at Deepdale, was not involved in either match.
Mansfield boss Graham Coughlan has made no secret of his belief that his squad will not be ready for the game, which has been brought forward because of Preston’s international call-ups.
He and his players had been working towards the League Two opener against Tranmere on September 12 when the tie was moved having not played a competitive game since March 7.
Midfielder Ollie Clarke is unlikely to be risked as he continues his recovery from a calf problem, but frontman Danny Rose could be involved after shaking off a hip injury.
However, defender Joe Riley is facing months on the sidelines after damaging knee ligaments in pre-season.