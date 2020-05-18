Donald Trump has said he wants to see ‘big crowds’ at the Masters in November as part of a push to get sporting events ‘back to normal'.

In a telephone appearance during a televised charity golf exhibition on Sunday, the President said: “We want to get sports back, we miss sports. We need sports in terms of the psyche of our country. And that’s what we’re doing.”

And while he wanted the crowds to have a ‘safe experience’ he hoped it would be without having to wear masks.

"You're going to have a Masters pretty soon that'll be a little unusual, that will be slightly less than the usual crowds that you have there. But it's great to be playing.

“When you have the Masters, we want to have big crowds. Right now, that's not what they're planning, but you never know. Things can happen very quickly.”

The tournament, held in Augusta, was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed to the autumn due to the pandemic.

Trump said that the return of live sports is good for 'the collective psyche' (PA Images)

And the PGA Tour is set to return on June 11 behind closed doors at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

The President added: "The first four events back on the PGA Tour are without fans, but after that it will hopefully be back and we really want to see it get back to normal.

"So when you have those tens of thousands of people going to majors, and going to regular golf tournaments, we want them to have that safe experience.

"We don't want them having to wear masks, and to be doing what we've been doing for the last number of months. That's not getting back to normal.

“We want to get back to having the big crowds and they're practically standing on top of each other, and they're enjoying themselves. But in the meantime they do the social distancing, and they've been doing really well.”